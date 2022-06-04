State Games Opening Ceremonies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Games of Mississippi had an economic impact of over $12.1 million in Lauderdale County and surrounding areas in 2020. The event brings thousands of athletes to the Meridian area, which draws in plenty of people to our local businesses as well. It is not only great for the businesses here in town, but also for the families and athletes that this event can help bring together.

We talked with a Meridian soccer coach about what this meant for the community.

“For us here in Meridian, it’s held here; it’s a hometown thing. It is a gold medal. I mean, it is something that they will be able to take forever,” said Josh Johnson. “It’s really exciting for them and I really hope everyone enjoys it.”

The hope is that the event continues to grow as it has seen a $3.1 million increase in economic impact for the city over the last 5 years. It is also great for families as it gives everyone an opportunity to get closer together through sports.

