Sunshine and heat are the headliners this weekend

The weekend will bring summery weather with lots of sunshine and highs flirting with 90 degrees each day. Saturday, don’t expect any rain-relief. However, an isolated shower or two is possible for Sunday. This is the weekend of the State Games of Mississippi, so participants (and even spectators)...make sure to drink lots of water & soak up some A/C often.

Beach Forecast:

Due to the tropical activity that’ll bring heavy rain to parts of FL this weekend, the Gulf of Mexico waters are churned up. So, there is a HIGH risk for rip currents at the MS/AL/FL coast . Please take heed to red flags that are at the beach.

Next Week:

The mercury surely rises next week and highs each day will hover around the mid 90s. Plus, the dew points will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. This will lead to heat index values hovering near 100 degrees much of next week. Make sure to practice heat safety! As for rain, it’ll be hard to find, but isolated showers will be possible. However, it looks like a strong cold front will cross our area by next weekend...which will bring higher rain chances and some heat relief.

