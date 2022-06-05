Hot and humid week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are starting to get into the swing of summer here in Mississippi with it expected to be hot and humid all week long. We saw temperatures in the lower 90s today and that should continue into tomorrow but by Tuesday, we should be dealing with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and Feel like temperatures hitting 100 degrees by Thursday. We will have dew points sitting in the 70s, mix that with temperatures in the upper 90s, and most outdoor activities will not be pleasant. So, if you are heading out for any of the state game activities please hydrate well and find ways to beat the heat.

We will have a little cool off heading into the weekend where we will see temperatures sitting in the upper 80s and that will also be our next chance of rain as we head into the weekend. It’s better to be safe than sorry as we could see isolated showers most of the week so don’t forget your umbrella heading out the door.

Do not forget your sunscreen or sunglasses as it will be a hot one out there this week as well.

Topical update: Tropical Storm Alex has formed off the east coast of the United States. This is the first time since 2013 that the first named storm of the season was announced in June. Before Alex was named it drenched South Florida causing flooding to much of the southern part of the state. Now the storm is moving out into the Atlantic towards the island of Bermuda and away from the continental U.S, and We should see it pass the island sometime tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the tropics as there are no disturbances expected to develop in the next 5 days. However, we here at Strom Team 11 will continue to keep you informed about what going on out at sea and here at home.

