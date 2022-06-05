Advertisement

Newborn killed in crash in Greene County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene County on June 5.

Authorities say the infant was injured when the car they were in left the roadway, hit a guard rail and then a tree. The baby died on the scene.

Authorities say the infant was not properly restrained.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 11 near the 28 mile marker, about six miles south of Boligee.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

