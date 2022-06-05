Advertisement

Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional

USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon in 10 innings over Kennesaw State University at Pete Taylor Park in an elimination game at the Hattiesburg Regional.

Christoper’s Sargent’s bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning gave USM the victory.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (45-17) will face the regional’s unbeaten second seed, Louisiana State University (40-20), in the championship round.

The pair will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Should UISM win, it would force a winner-take-all, second game between the two Monday afternoon.

USM and LSU met Saturday night, with the Tigers erasing a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning before soring the winning run in the bottom of the 10th in a 7-6 victory.

Third-seeded Kennesaw State University (36-28) saw its season come to an end.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as...
‘Free Fishing Weekend’ starts Saturday in Mississippi
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2022

Latest News

WTOK News 11 takes you to a local grocery store where an event coordinator is helping to turn...
Frontline Responders: Chae Godwin
CelticFest draws big crowd in Brandon
Dozens of youth come out looking for ways to reduce crime amongst people in their age group
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
Gas prices and Mississippi State Games Travelers