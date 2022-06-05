Two former Lauderdale County baseball players are playing on the biggest stage in their careers so far

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Northeast Lauderdale Trojan, Landon Harper, and West Lauderdale Alumni, Ben Ethridge, are representing the Meridian area in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.

There two guys are former Lauderdale County School district baseball players who take on the mound at Southern Miss and right now these two guys are playing on the biggest stage in their careers.

“Oh it’s always a proud moment,” said Ethridge. “Not many people get to do it. Go past high school to play college ball, go past Juco all that. But just to be able to represent where I come from and all that it’s just, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Playing on the same team is something these guys have known for years. They grew up around the game together. But representing the black and gold together is extra special.

Harper said, “Oh it’s nice you know grew up 15 minutes down the road from my school so i mean it’s nice to have him there. He knows me, I know him. When I got here it was always someone I could talk to first you know it was awesome!”

Ethridge said, “Yeah we played our whole lives growing up since about we were 6 probably, playing each other. And then we ended up on teams for travel ball. So we played with each other at that point and then he went off to Juco and then whenever I heard he was coming here I was like, ‘Hey I know that guy!’”

The lessons both Harper and Ethridge took in while they were a Trojan and a Knight is still something that sits with them.

“Have good discipline, be respectful, kind,” said Ethridge. “Even when you are playing be the best teammate you can be and all that.”

Remembering when they were kids playing travel ball together and now they are breaking countless records together in Hattiesburg. They want to continue to leave a mark and a legacy.

Ethridge said, “Every year I’ve been here there been somebody that I knew. Last year Tyler Lance was on here, he played at West Lauderdale and then now it’s Landon so hopefully that keeps going.”

Harper said, ”Oh it’s honestly a blessing to show them that they can do it too not just me. You know, anything is possible, you know. And it’s just a blessing to do that and show those kids and be a role model for those kids to show them and let them know they you know, can do it too, you know?... We need to keep going with it. Write the story. Write the story. You know me and him have both worked really hard to be here and we’re continuing by trying to get to the next level so.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.