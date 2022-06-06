Advertisement

1st tropical cyclone of the season

Tropical Storm Alex has formed off the east coast of the United States. This is the first time...
Tropical Storm Alex has formed off the east coast of the United States. This is the first time since 2013 that the first named storm of the season was announced in June. Before Alex was even named the storm drenched South Florida with over a foot of rain in some places this caused flooding to much of the state. Now the storm is moving out into the Atlantic towards the island of Bermuda and away from the continental U.S, and We should see it pass the island sometime tomorrow. Currently, the storm looks like it has hit its maximum power at 65 mph, as it is now starting to head out into cooler waters as well as sucking in a lot of dry air. All of those components are helping to weaken the system just as it gets closer to the island of Bermuda, but it still is expected to be a tropical cyclone as it passes the island.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We will continue to monitor the tropics as no other disturbances are expected to develop in the next 5 days. However, we here at Strom Team 11 will continue to keep you informed about what going on out at sea and here at home.

