Alabama electric vehicle infrastructure update in the works

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As gas prices skyrocket, the yearly update is in the works for Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The purpose of the plan is to ease the transition, as more people own electric vehicles, by installing more charging stations.

“We want to make sure that we don’t have a situation where one area of the state gets left behind or another area of the state gets all of the resources,” said Michael Staley, president of Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.

The infrastructure plan focuses on installing stations along federal interstates, then state highways, and lastly helping local governments.

“In a way that catalyzes adoption and also incentivizes businesses to install charging infrastructure at their locations,” said Staley.

It’s predicted that 20% of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Jessica Cotton has owned her Tesla for a year.

“I was freaking out, I was like I need to cancel this order,” said Cotton.

She’s one of the 5,000 registered electric vehicle owners in Alabama.

“I think everybody assumes that electric vehicles are so expensive,” she said. “But when you do the cost analysis of it it’s really affordable.”

Ninety percent of electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home, but Cotton says in the past month she’s spent the $180 on charging, which is equal to $400 of gas.

“They’re fussing about the gas prices going up, especially my sorors, and I’m like, I can’t relate,” said Cotton.

Cotton also says without this trip to Montgomery her monthly bill would be even less.

Staley predicts more Alabamians will be able to benefit from electric vehicles, so the state will increase the number of charging stations to prepare for that.

The new electric vehicle infrastructure plan is expected to be finalized in about six weeks.

