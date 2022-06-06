Advertisement

Alabama electric vehicle infrastructure update in the works

An electric vehicle charging station in Springfield, Illinois.
An electric vehicle charging station in Springfield, Illinois.(Mike Miletich)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As gas prices skyrocket, the yearly update is in the works for Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The purpose of the plan is to ease the transition, as more people own electric vehicles, by installing more charging stations.

“We want to make sure that we don’t have a situation where one area of the state gets left behind or another area of the state gets all of the resources,” said Michael Staley, president of Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.

The infrastructure plan focuses on installing stations along federal interstates, then state highways, and lastly helping local governments.

“In a way that catalyzes adoption and also incentivizes businesses to install charging infrastructure at their locations,” said Staley.

It’s predicted that 20% of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Jessica Cotton has owned her Tesla for a year.

“I was freaking out, I was like I need to cancel this order,” said Cotton.

She’s one of the 5,000 registered electric vehicle owners in Alabama.

“I think everybody assumes that electric vehicles are so expensive,” she said. “But when you do the cost analysis of it it’s really affordable.”

Ninety percent of electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home, but Cotton says in the past month she’s spent the $180 on charging, which is equal to $400 of gas.

“They’re fussing about the gas prices going up, especially my sorors, and I’m like, I can’t relate,” said Cotton.

Cotton also says without this trip to Montgomery her monthly bill would be even less.

Staley predicts more Alabamians will be able to benefit from electric vehicles, so the state will increase the number of charging stations to prepare for that.

The new electric vehicle infrastructure plan is expected to be finalized in about six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Former Lauderdale County baseball players, Landon Harper (Left), and Ben Ethridge (Right),...
Two former Lauderdale County baseball players are playing on the biggest stage in their careers so far

Latest News

World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day
Michael Guest, Michael Cassidy, and Thomas Griffin run for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District
Above average heat is expected this week
Above average highs are expected this week
Incumbent Michael Cassidy, and Thomas Griffin are the three candidates vying for the seat.
Michael Guest, Michael Cassidy, and Thomas Griffin run for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District
Jackson sorority exceeds scholarship fundraising goal for MS HBCUs