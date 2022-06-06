Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2022

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JIMMIE B SNOWDEN1994265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MSJAYWALKING
TERESA LEE19822315 MCFADDEN RD #602 JACKSON, MSTRESPASSING
NICHOLAS GALLAGHER20012309 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - FAMILY DOLLAR
NICHOLAS KNIGHT199473 TODD RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 6, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:49 AM on June 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:59 AM on June 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:37 AM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 8200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:16 AM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of Grand Cypress Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:33 AM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 8300 block of Eagle Point Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:12 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:21 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6300 block of 43rd Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:28 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 8200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:59 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation
At 11:04 PM on June 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

