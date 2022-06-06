City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:49 AM on June 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:59 AM on June 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:37 AM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 8200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:16 AM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of Grand Cypress Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:33 AM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 8300 block of Eagle Point Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:12 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:21 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6300 block of 43rd Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:28 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 8200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:59 PM on June 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation

At 11:04 PM on June 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.