Crimenet 06_06_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lindsey Ann Ratkowiak.

Ratkowiak is a 45-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 4″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of credit card fraud.

If you know where Ratkowiak can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

