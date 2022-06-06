Advertisement

Elko’s 2-run double puts Ole Miss in Coral Gables regional’s driver’s seat

Ole Miss advances in winner's bracket after 2-1 win Sunday over Miami.
Ole Miss advances in winner's bracket after 2-1 win Sunday over Miami.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WDAM) - Tim Elko’s two-run double and a second consecutive, lights-out pitching performance lifted the University of Mississippi to a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon over the University of Miami in the Coral Gables Regional.

The third-seeded Rebels (34-22) move into Monday’s championship round as the regional’s lone unbeaten team.

Miami (40-19), the regional’s host and top seed, will play second-seeded University of Arizona, which kept its season alive by eliminating fourth-seeded Canisius College (29-25) with a 7-5 win earlier Sunday.

The regional was forced to play three games Sunday after inclement weather wiped out Friday’s games, pushing the opening round into a late Saturday afternoon start.

Saturday, in a winner’s bracket game, Miami took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The lead didn’t last long, as Elko’s two-out, seventh-inning double put the Rebels ahead for good.

Elko had two hits in the game and reached base twice.

Three Ole Miss pitchers combined on a four hitter. The trio piled 4 strikeouts just one day after the Ole Miss staff combined for 20 strikeouts on Saturday.

