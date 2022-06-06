Advertisement

Handprints of Hope honors cancer survivors

HANDPRINTS OF HOPE AT JEFF ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
HANDPRINTS OF HOPE AT JEFF ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jeff Anderson Regional Cancer Center is offering a unique way to honor cancer survivors and those who are currently battling the disease.

The 9th annual Handprints of Hope event kicked off Monday and will run through Thursday at Jeff Anderson. Cancer survivors are invited to put their handprints in canvas that will be hung in the Cancer Center in their honor and to encourage cancer patients on their journey.

“It’s a great encouragement. Folks love to do it because it shows they’ve been through cancer and they want to encourages that they too can get through the journey. We have folks that will drive from other towns to be able to put their handprint and to be able to be an encouragement.”

The Handprints of Hope will continue each day through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Last year, 133 handprints representing 1,019 years of survivorship were collected.

