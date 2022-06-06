Temperatures heating up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A very hot week is ahead, as high temperatures increase into the mid-90s Tuesday. Temperatures remain above average for the remainder of the week. The average high temperature for this time of year is 90 degrees. So, the heat is definitely on this week.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. If you work outside it is important to start hydrating the pervious night. Be sure to take frequent breaks, and stay under the AC as much as possible.

Rain returns in the forecast later this week.

