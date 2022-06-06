Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report June 6, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Deonte Rush 05-24-2022 Disturbance of the Peace; Simple Assualt.jpg
Deonte Rush 05-24-2022 Disturbance of the Peace; Simple Assualt.jpg

Dorothy Cockrell 06-02-2022 Conspiracy to Commit; Personal Identity Info Obtain for Unlawful...
Dorothy Cockrell 06-02-2022 Conspiracy to Commit; Personal Identity Info Obtain for Unlawful Use; Credit Cards Cash Machine.jpg
Barbara Perry 05-26-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Possession of...
Barbara Perry 05-26-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Burlon Goodin 05-27-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Expired Tag.jpg
Burlon Goodin 05-27-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Expired Tag.jpg
Blanche Glaspie 06-02-2022 Conspiracy to Commit; Personal Identity Info Obtain for Unlawful...
Blanche Glaspie 06-02-2022 Conspiracy to Commit; Personal Identity Info Obtain for Unlawful Use; Forgery.jpg
Jermaine Smoot 06-05-2022 Malicious Mischief.jpg
Jermaine Smoot 06-05-2022 Malicious Mischief.jpg
JerrelJ Rigdon 05-31-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
JerrelJ Rigdon 05-31-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Natalie Cole 05-26-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Possession of...
Natalie Cole 05-26-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Keisha Bonner 05-26-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Possesssion of...
Keisha Bonner 05-26-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Possesssion of Marijuana.jpg
Kenton Alexander 05-23-2022 Capias.jpg
Kenton Alexander 05-23-2022 Capias.jpg
5-24-2022 Disturbance of the Peace; Simple Assault.jpg
5-24-2022 Disturbance of the Peace; Simple Assault.jpg
05-31-2022 Simple Assault; Malicious Mischief.jpg
05-31-2022 Simple Assault; Malicious Mischief.jpg
Robert Griffin 05-28-2022 DUI Refusal; Failure to Comply.jpg
Robert Griffin 05-28-2022 DUI Refusal; Failure to Comply.jpg

