Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 6, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Former Lauderdale County baseball players, Landon Harper (Left), and Ben Ethridge (Right),...
Two former Lauderdale County baseball players are playing on the biggest stage in their careers so far
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2022
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
Kemper County Arrest Report June 6, 2022
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2022