Man arrested for not vaccinating animals

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man has been arrested for not having his dogs inoculated.

Jonathan Ross Mayatt, 37, faces four misdemeanor counts of rabies, inoculation. Mayatt’s total bond was set at $2,000.

“In this case, the animal control investigated and determined that he was not in compliance with state statute,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “An affidavit was sworn to and a warrant was issued. He will now have an opportunity in court to defend himself.”

According to state statute, dogs that are three months or older and running at large must be vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

