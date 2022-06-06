Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) -A 38-year-old man is charged in connection with a stolen vehicle out of Alabama.

Authorities say Cedric Silliman was arrested at a local gas station. Patrol deputies were able to recognize the car at the Lauderdale gas station. They ran the license plate number for confirmation. That’s when they learned it was stolen from the Birmingham area several days before.

“Within a short period of time they were able to locate the vehicle at a convenient store in the Lauderdale Community. Mr. Silliman was taken into custody and that time,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “The vehicle was stolen out of the Birmingham area. We will present this to the next grand jury.”

Silliman is charged with receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. His total bond was $60,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

