Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 63-year-old man last seen in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert Monday, June 6, 2022, for a missing 63-year-old man.

The Aliceville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ray Charles Lewis. Officials said the 63-year-old Lewis may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on June 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm near Tilley Hamlett Drive in Aliceville, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ray Charles Lewis, please contact the Aliceville Police Department at (205) 399-8858 or call 911.

