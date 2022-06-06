Organization preparing to put Historical Marker in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Grid North African American Productions is preparing to have a historical marker placed in Kemper County to remember three black sharecroppers that were wrongfully accused of murder.

Ed Brown, Henry Shields, and Arthur Ellington were accused of killing Raymond Stuart in 1934. Stuart owned the land the three men worked on. The men were tortured by police until they confessed to the murder. The case eventually made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court and they said that it was illegal for law enforcement to intimidate or coerce a confession without legal representation. Despite this ruling, the men remained in jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Mississippi Supreme Court, these guys’ lives were spared but they put them in prison anyway and they never did it. To this day they’re not sure who killed Raymond Stuart.

Grid North African American Productions is hoping to find families of the wrongfully accused and have them at the unveiling ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.