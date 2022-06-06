Over 5,000 pounds of dog food donated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian’s Animal Control received donations of over 5,000 pounds of dog food this past weekend.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said there was an error in the ordering process that delayed food getting to the shelter. Roadside Rescue Network assisted the shelter by making a Facebook post about the food shortage. Many people saw it and sent large bags of dry dog food to make sure the animals were fed.

“We heard their need and their cry for help. We were there for him. We have needs of our own from time to time. They always step up to help us the community does. So, we just want to be there in their time of need like we always get help from the rest of the community,” said Derek Hicks, president of the Roadside Rescue Network.

The city council also said it’s looking into the budget to see if more funding could be channeled to animal shelters.

“When we do our budget time, we have money set aside for the police department, and some of the funds we have are also set aside for animal control here in Meridian, Miss. So, we plan to implement that in our budget this year to make sure they have everything they need. So, we always try to work together for the betterment of good, for not only the citizens of Meridian, but the animals right here also,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Dwayne Davis.

The city’s Animal Control said it’s thankful for the community’s response and help.

