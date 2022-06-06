Advertisement

Painting on Jimmie Rodgers mural has been completed

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers mural has been in the works for almost three weeks, and Monday marks the final day of painting. This addition is now the largest mural of the many dedicated to Rodgers.

The artists, who have been working tirelessly on this beautiful work of art, really understand the mural’s meaning for the community and country music fans.

“I think that this mural is a symbol of Meridian itself. Jimmie Rodgers is ‘the Father of Country Music’ and not too many places can say that they were the home birthplace of anybody that is this important. I mean, think about all the country music that has come after him,” said artist, Leslie Carruth.

People looking for the mural can spot it on the side of the historic Vise building in downtown Meridian.

