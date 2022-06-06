Advertisement

Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi

Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Both Democratic and Republican leadership said the debate surrounding abortion will drive voters to the polls in the midterm election cycle.

The RNC said the conservative Supreme Court possibly reversing a decades-old decision of a woman’s right to choose is energizing their base.

“This is why we have to vote for Republicans because Republicans are the ones who are going to put these people in place on the Supreme Court,” RNC spokesman Paris Dennard.

The RNC said the conservative Supreme Court possibly reversing a decades-old decision of a woman’s right to choose – is energizing voters.

“This is why we have to vote for Republicans because Republicans are the ones who are going to put these people in place on the Supreme Court.”

“The most basic freedom there is, is for a woman to make choices about herself, her health and her family. That ought to be a driver and I think it will be a driver sending women to the polls,” Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Tyree Irving said.

Mississippi State Political Science Professor Brian Shoup said the issue of abortion will likely have the largest impact on midterm turnout in the state’s most populated areas.

“That’s down on the gulf coast and Harrison County. Maybe, perhaps up in DeSoto County or perhaps the capital in Jackson,” Shoup said.

Mississippi saw the fifth lowest turnout in the nation last midterm election.

Professor Brian Shoup says it will be difficult for the state to shake it’s low turnout status because Mississippi Congressional races are usually not competitive.

“I think people are more likely to sometimes show up when they fell that their vote may be one of the decisive votes that helps to determine it,” Shoup said.

Shoup believes the impact of abortion laws will be a greater driver of local and state elections than federal ones.

“We’ve started to see with these Supreme Court cases that are really starting to push issues back toward the state, that these are kind of a locus of political power that we need to focus on,” Shoup said.

Polls for the primary election will be open 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. On Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County baseball players, Landon Harper (Left), and Ben Ethridge (Right),...
Two former Lauderdale County baseball players are playing on the biggest stage in their careers so far
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2022
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Primary elections Tuesday in Mississippi
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
MSDH discusses updates to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
Senate runoff debate off the table, Britt turns down Brooks
Senate runoff debate off the table, Britt turns down Brooks
Relief from these record-high gas prices could be coming as the top oil alliance in the world,...
OPEC+ alliance to boost oil production in bid to lower gas prices
Former Gov. Musgrove opening medical marijuana testing site.
Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove discusses plans to open medical marijuana testing facility