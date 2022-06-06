Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday, WNEM reported.

Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw, Michigan, around 2:30 a.m. and found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and one woman was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are being treated.

Investigators said all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

