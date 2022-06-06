Advertisement

Primary elections Tuesday in Mississippi

Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mississippi's congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Go to the county precinct listed on your voter card to cast your ballot. It could be different from where you vote for municipal elections. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See the Democrat and Republican ballots below for the names of candidates running in each of Mississippi’s four congressional districts. There are contested Republican races in each district. The 3rd District is the only one where the Democrat candidate is unopposed in the primary.

