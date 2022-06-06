Primary elections Tuesday in Mississippi

(WTOK) - Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Go to the county precinct listed on your voter card to cast your ballot. It could be different from where you vote for municipal elections. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See the Democrat and Republican ballots below for the names of candidates running in each of Mississippi’s four congressional districts. There are contested Republican races in each district. The 3rd District is the only one where the Democrat candidate is unopposed in the primary.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.