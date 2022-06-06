Advertisement

Report: Jackson’s homicide epidemic has cost the state millions

Report: Jackson has lost out of millions because of its crime
Report: Jackson has lost out of millions because of its crime(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report shows just how much money crime in the city of Jackson has cost the state - and the number is in the millions.

According to the research done by the Office of the State Auditor, each homicide in Mississippi costs taxpayers between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

These costs include crime scene response and cleanup, medical treatment and compensation for the victim.

The estimates suggest that taxpayers have likely lost between $136.8 and $182.4 million due to homicides reported in Jackson in 2021 alone.

“Aside from the monetary cost, we also know that every life has value in God’s eyes, and every death due to homicide is a tragedy,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Now is the time to support the police in our state and put violent criminals in jail and keep them there.”

There have been 62 homicides in the city so far this year. The year 2021 was Jackson’s deadliest with 153 homicides.

“Mississippi could save lives and money by increasing funding for law enforcement,” the report includes, adding that 100 new police officers on the streets could prevent between 6 and 10 homicides per year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County baseball players, Landon Harper (Left), and Ben Ethridge (Right),...
Two former Lauderdale County baseball players are playing on the biggest stage in their careers so far
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2022
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet...
Navy pilot killed in fighter jet crash in desert
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
HANDPRINTS OF HOPE AT JEFF ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
Handprints of Hope honors cancer survivors
WWII veteran Charles Shay, 97, right, and Julia Kelly, center, a Gulf War veteran, pay tribute...
Joy, sadness intertwine at Normandy’s D-Day commemorations