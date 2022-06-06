Advertisement

USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday night, not only did the University of Southern Mississippi fight the good fight on the baseball diamond, but there was no collapse against a team that had done nothing but mount comebacks at the Hattiesburg Regional.

USM twice tied the game in the early innings before grabbing the lead for good with a three-run sixth on its way to a punch-in-the-nose payback 8-4 victory Sunday night over Louisiana State University.

It marked the Golden Eagles’ first win over LSU since 2007, snapping a 10-game skid against the Tigers.

USM’s second victory of the day vaulted the top-seeded Golden Eagles (46-17) out of elimination mode and into a winner-take-all showdown with the second-seeded Tigers (40-21) at 3 p.m. Monday at Pete Taylor Park.

Sunday night provided a bit of salve to the still-tender-to-the-touch wound carved when USM lost a four-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night as LSU went on to win in 10 innings.

That set up a grueling day of baseball for USM.

The Golden Eagles started the day by eking out a 4-3 victory in 10 innings over third-seeded Kennesaw State (36-28) to advance to the championship round with LSU.

Now, after gaining a bit of revenge,the winner of Monday’s game will move into the best-of-three Super Regional round.

The USM-LSU winner will face the winner of the Coral Gables Regional hosted by the University of Miami.

