8th Street temporarily closing for paving
Paving begins Wednesday, June 8th and should end Friday, June 10th
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A busy street in Meridian will be temporarily closed for paving starting Wednesday, June 8th.
8th Street will be getting a much-needed upgrade. The paving is expected to finished on Friday, June 10th. The project will stretch from 49th Avenue down to 26th Avenue. The city is excited about the project because it has been a long time since the area was paved.
A lane will be open on each side of the road if it is absolutely necessary to drive through the area.
