8th Street temporarily closing for paving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A busy street in Meridian will be temporarily closed for paving starting Wednesday, June 8th.

8th Street will be getting a much-needed upgrade. The paving is expected to finished on Friday, June 10th. The project will stretch from 49th Avenue down to 26th Avenue. The city is excited about the project because it has been a long time since the area was paved.

“It’s exciting. I mean it has been a long time. I’ve asked several people how long has it been and they can’t go back that far but it’s been a while. I know it’s a heavily traveled corridor. It’s one of the heaviest here in the city and for that reason alone it’s exciting to see it finally get paved.”

A lane will be open on each side of the road if it is absolutely necessary to drive through the area.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.