Above average highs are expected this week

Above average heat is expected this week
Above average heat is expected this week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Average highs this time of year in Meridian should be around 90 degrees. Well, we’re expecting actual highs to be several degrees above the average all week...low-mid 90s. This is hot in-and-of-itself, but it’ll also be humid with dew points in the upper 60s - low 70s each day. When you factor this in with the heat, it’ll make it “feel like” it’s around 100 degrees during the heat of the day. This type of heat can make you sick if you don’t practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

As for rain relief, only spotty showers are possible through Wednesday. However, a cold front moves into our area on Thursday. It’ll stall a bit, then move back north as a warm front by Friday. Then, a strong cold front will cross our area on Saturday. So, between Thursday and Saturday the rain chances and coverage will increase. This will bring a higher chance for rain cooled air, but we also have to monitor for maybe some isolated severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of our area under an area for possible severe storms on Friday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Regardless, behind Saturday’s front, slightly cooler air does move in. Epects highs in the mid-upper 80s this weekend. Sunday, it’ll be the best outdoor day for your weekend because it’ll be dry. Enjoy the brief cool down because it looks like the low-mid 90s will return for next week (courtesy of an upper-level ridge building over our region).

