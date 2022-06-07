Advertisement

Aircraft flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit returns home

An RF-4C Phantom II Aircraft that was flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit is being brought home from Arizona.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former RF-4C Phantom II Aircraft that served and was flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit has been retrieved from Arizona. It’s now on its way back home to the Queen City to be put on display at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, in honor of the unit and all U.S. Service members.

The aircraft was flown from 1979 to 1991, and then retired Sept. 9, 1991, and was brought to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, better known as “The Boneyard,” in Tucson, Arizona.

Jeffrey Summerlin, president of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, was in Arizona on Tuesday as the aircraft is in the process of being disassembled to be shipped back to Meridian.

He said it has been a nearly 4-year process to get the plane home, but after raising the allocated funds and getting through the pandemic, the plane’s journey to Meridian finally begins.

“I know there’s a lot of guys and gals there in Meridian who served in the unit who are eager and excited about the airplane coming back. It’s really humbling that we got it to this point and I’m super excited and looking forward to it to be put on display and honor those guys at Key Field and all the armed forces members, service members, and the veterans who served in our armed forces there from the Meridian and the East Mississippi community,” said Summerlin.

Summerlin said the disassembly will take about a week to complete, and the goal is to have the plane in Meridian by June 16th.

The display of the aircraft will be the first in the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park. Ponsford LTD is scheduled to do restoration work in the coming months on the Phantom. Once that is all completed, landscaping, construction of a sidewalk, and signage will be added around the display.

Summerlin said once the Phantom is displayed, the foundation will then turn its focus to the “Wall of Remembrance” area and the rest of the park.

“This is just the beginning. This is just part 1 of 4. Of course, for any project like this, we need help from the community to contribute and make donations so that we can make the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park come to the reality of what we have planned. It’s going to be quite the unique park in the Meridian area. There will be none like it in the state of Mississippi. It’s going to be there for generations to come,” said Summerlin.

The East Mississippi Veterans Foundation plans on holding a dedication ceremony for the display of the Phantom aircraft.

