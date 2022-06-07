Advertisement

Council chooses leadership, CAO to retire

TIM MILLER RETIRING
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Meridian is in the market for a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Long-time city of Meridian employee Tim Miller announced he was retiring as CAO at this morning’s City Council meeting. His retirement will be effective at the end of June. Miller has served the city in several capacities in a 30-year career, including Fire Chief, Director of Homeland Security and two stints as CAO.

“We’re losing a good guy, but it’s time,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith. “We’re going to take it by the horns and work on it like we need too. Like I said, it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s a very smart guy. He’s very intelligent. He’s one of the most intelligent people I know. He’s got all kinds of degrees and what have you. He’ll be missed.”

The City Council also appointed Ward 2 Representative Dwayne Davis as its president effective July 1st and Ward 3 Representative Joseph Norwood vice president.

