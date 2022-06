COVID sparks lifeguard shortage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

THE COUNTRY IS FACING MANY SHORTAGES. SOME OF THESE SHORTAGES COME IN THE FORM OF PRODUCTS OR GOODS, BUT ONE SHORTAGE FACING OUR COUNTRY IS A LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE.

PUBLIC POOLS ARE BEGINNING TO CLOSE DUE TO A LACK OF LIFEGUARDS. THERE HAVE BEEN MANY BUMPS IN THE APPLICATION AND CERTIFICATION PROCESS EVER SINCE COVID HAS IMPACTED THE COUNTRY. THERE ARE SEVERAL OPENINGS AND EVEN TRAINING COURSES OFFERED AT MERIDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

“IF THEY WANT TO BE A LIFEGUARD, I WILL GET THEM TRAINED WELL JUMP HAVE THEM JUMP THROUGH THE HOOPS GET’EM TRAINED CAUSE I NEED LIFEGUARDS HERE TOO, SO IT’S JUST EVERYBODY, BUT YES A LOT OF THE ONES THAT HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT BECOMING THE LIFEGUARDS THEY HAVE FOUND ANOTHER PLACE THAT PAYS BETTER HOURS OR THE PAY ALSO,” said the director of Damon Fitness Center, Wade Heggie.

THE CITY OF MERIDIAN IS WORKING HARD TO TRY AND FIND PEOPLE TO FILL THESE POSITIONS WITH VOLUNTEERS HERE IN THE COMMUNITY. THE CITY IS READY TO OPEN THE POOLS. THEY ARE JUST NOT ABLE TO STAFF THE POOLS.

“WELL, ONE OF THE THINGS WE ARE TRYING TO DO IS REACH OUT TO THE COMMUNITY TO SEE IF THERE IS ANYONE WHO IS CERTIFIED AND PRETTY MUCH GO THROUGH THE PROPER PROCEDURES AND MAKING SURE THEY ARE CERTIFIED TO BE ABLE TO BE AROUND THE KIDS AND BE ABLE TO HANDLE ANY SITUATIONS AROUND THE POOLS,” said city councilman, Dwayne Davis.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH HAS BEEN VERY SUCCESSFUL, BUT MANY PEOPLE DO NOT THINK OF THE WORKLOAD AND THE RESPONSIBILITY THE PEOPLE WHO SIT IN THE TALL CHAIR REALLY HAVE. LIFEGUARDS ARE NOT THERE TO HAVE FUN BUT MAKE SURE EVERYONE STAYS SAFE.

“IT’S NOT JUST A LAID-BACK JOB LIKE EVERYBODY THINK. OH, YOU CAN JUST SIT DOWN AND GOOF AROUND. YOU HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION TO THESE PEOPLES’ LIVES ARE YOUR JOB YOU HAVE TO KEEP THEM SAFE,” said the head lifeguard at MCC, Sarah Shular.

MERIDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE OFFERS SEVERAL COURSES THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER TO TRAIN AND CERTIFY ANYONE WILLING TO TAKE ON THE TASK OF BECOMING A LIFEGUARD.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.