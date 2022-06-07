Advertisement

Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule revealed

USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will take a trip to Omaha, Neb. For the College World Series.(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the biggest matchup of the year as the NCAA has finally revealed the schedule for the Hattiesburg Super Regional, where the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will host the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Hattiesburg Super Regional will start this Friday and first pitch will be at 4 p.m. Game two will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. as well. If a game three is needed, it will be on Monday.

Southern Miss is coming off a monumental victory over LSU as they beat the Tigers 8-7. Ole Miss on the other hand took care of business in Miami as they crushed Arizona 22-6.

It’s set to be a historic weekend and it all kicks off on Friday in Hattiesburg.

