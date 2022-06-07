Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule revealed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the biggest matchup of the year as the NCAA has finally revealed the schedule for the Hattiesburg Super Regional, where the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will host the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Hattiesburg Super Regional will start this Friday and first pitch will be at 4 p.m. Game two will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. as well. If a game three is needed, it will be on Monday.

Hattiesburg Super Regional@OleMissBSB 🆚 (11) @SouthernMissBSB

📆 Saturday, June 11

⏰ 4:00 PM ET

📺 ESPNU



📆 Sunday, June 12

⏰ 4:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN2/ESPNU



📆 Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/ROwTipwx8g — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 7, 2022

Southern Miss is coming off a monumental victory over LSU as they beat the Tigers 8-7. Ole Miss on the other hand took care of business in Miami as they crushed Arizona 22-6.

It’s set to be a historic weekend and it all kicks off on Friday in Hattiesburg.

