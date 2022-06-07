Advertisement

A hot, but beautiful day

Planning the day
Planning the day(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The heat is ramping up! The high temperature for today is around the mid-90s. It will feel even warmer than that when we factor in dewpoint temperatures. The heat index for today is nearing 100 degrees as we head into 12PM.

It is a perfect day to get out and enjoy some sunshine. Be sure to apply sunscreen to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. Hydrating your body is also important, because it can help reduce the chance of any heat related illnesses.

We are experiencing a summer-like feel, but summer is still officially 14 days away.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet...
Navy pilot killed in fighter jet crash in desert
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 7th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 7th, 2022
Weather - June 6, 2022
Weather - June 6, 2022
Above average heat is expected this week
Above average highs are expected this week
Above average temperatures
Temperatures heating up