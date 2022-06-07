A hot, but beautiful day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The heat is ramping up! The high temperature for today is around the mid-90s. It will feel even warmer than that when we factor in dewpoint temperatures. The heat index for today is nearing 100 degrees as we head into 12PM.

It is a perfect day to get out and enjoy some sunshine. Be sure to apply sunscreen to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. Hydrating your body is also important, because it can help reduce the chance of any heat related illnesses.

We are experiencing a summer-like feel, but summer is still officially 14 days away.

