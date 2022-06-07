Hot with parts of the area under a severe risk on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in a pattern where storms could develop north and west of our area, then they get steered into our area based on the upper-level flow. So, as long as this pattern remains, areas along and north of I-20 (plus all of Sumter & the northern half of Choctaw county) will have higher chances for storms. Unfortunately, some of these storms could also reach severe limits in the form of damaging wind or hail. So, make sure to have ways of getting severe weather alerts because this is the case on Wednesday and Friday . For Wednesday, the best timing for storms will be between 2PM - 9PM . Remember, if you hear thunder...go inside!

The heat may also run you inside by the afternoon due to highs on Wednesday reaching the mid 90s. It’ll also be muggy, so heat indices will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you work outside or plan to do strenuous outdoor activities.

Along with the upper flow that will steer storms our way, an actual cold front will cross our area on Thursday. This will also bring showers to much of the area, and it’ll drop temps down a bit to near 90 degrees. Friday, as mentioned above, there’s a low severe risk as a surface low pressure area also slides by. However, highs will also remain near 90 degrees.

The weekend brings a return to only spotty showers as the upper-level storm flow moves east....leading to an upper level ridge of high pressure building over our area. So, rain will be hit & miss, but the heat will be spot on! By next week, Highs will return to the mid 90s as a “heat dome” parks over our area.

