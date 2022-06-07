Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi
U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet...
Navy pilot killed in fighter jet crash in desert

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
Kemper County Arrest Report June 6, 2022
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2022