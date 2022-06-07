Michael Guest, Michael Cassidy, and Thomas Griffin run for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Congressional Primaries are Tuesday and the only contested race for our area is the Republican Primary for the third Congressional House of Representative District.

Incumbent Michael Guest, Michael Cassidy, and Thomas Griffin are the three candidates vying for the seat.

News 11 spoke with Thomas Griffin, a small business owner from pearl Monday. Griffin said he is a god-first candidate who wants to see everyone in the state of Mississippi thrive in all areas of life.

Griffin said if elected he wants to work on fixing election integrity by having all ballots be paper ballots, with signatures on those ballots, so people can feel secure in their votes counting. Griffin said he is also planning to focus on education including implementing finance classes, securing the border, and providing easier access to health insurance for small businesses.

” Here in Mississippi, there are a lot of small businesses. Insurance is expensive for small business owners because we just don’t have that many employees. And of course, the more employees you have, the cheaper rates you’re going to get for health insurance. So, I would like to see small businesses be able to band together and offer better rates or at least comparable rates to these large corporations or large businesses. I think that would help a lot of Mississippians be able to afford healthcare,” said Griffin.

News 11 also talked to incumbent Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy about their campaigns.

” It’s always good for me to be able to listen to make sure that we are in touch with the needs of each and every community. When you serve 23 counties the needs throughout the district will vary depending on which part of the district you’re in. So every time we are here we’re making sure we are meeting with community members, and elected officials so that we’re understanding the needs that they have and trying to see where we can serve to help those needs if at all possible with what we’re doing in Washington D.C.” said Guest.

“Paper ballots are very straightforward and very secure. So, I want to push for that. I want to push for backing up our military members who have been kicked out of the military for the covid mandates. I want to end the mandates and then also give back pay to people in the military who have been kicked out. There are a lot of things that I think need changing and I don’t want to go to D.C. and be an absentee congressman. I’m going to be back in the district, I’m going to be talking to people,” said Cassidy.

To vote in Tuesday’s election, make sure to check your voter ID for your county precinct as it could be different from where you vote for municipal elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a-m to 7 p-m.

WTOK News 11 will be bringing you in-depth coverage on election day, so be sure to tune in at 5,6, and 10 p.m.

