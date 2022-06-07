Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Lamar Pickard will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Jim Hutchison officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Pickard, age 89, of the Zero Community passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Pickard was born in Meridian, Mississippi on March 19, 1933. He attended and graduated from Long Creek School. After high school, Mr. Pickard enlisted in the United States Navy, where he honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he attended Ross Collins Vocational School. He worked for many years for Heblon Heating and Air, and he loved to serve his community. Mr. Pickard enjoyed camping, gardening, frying turkeys for Thanksgiving, and being with his loving family. He was proud to be a part of the Zero Community, where he served as a volunteer Fire Fighter and the Treasurer for the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Pickard was a devout and dedicated Christian, who daily read his Bible. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Mr. Pickard is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Hazel M. Bradley Pickard; daughters, Janice Gonzalez (Rolando) of Franklin, Tennessee, and Tena Pickard of the Zero Community; grandchildren, Leighann Gonzalez of Gulfport, Mississippi, Gabriel Gonzalez of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Claudia Beecher (Steven) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Rae Carol Enzor (Arnold Ray) of the Zero Community; sister-in-law, Pat Pickard of the Zero Community; his Bradley Family; and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mattie Pickard; brother, Wayne Pickard; and his in-laws, Ruben and Mae Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Pickard be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org and/or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org

Pallbearers will be Jacob Young, Darryl Matthews, Jimmy Seale, Doyle Alexander, Gavin Alexander, Jacob Hutchison, Eddie Smith, and Josh Bradley. Honorary Pallbearers will be the deacons of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the sanctuary of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721