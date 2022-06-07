Funeral services for Mr. Irvin Coker Sharp will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, June 6, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Kevin Jones and Derick Wilson officiating. Service music will be provided by Mr. Jason Davidson. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Sharp, 83, of Meridian, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Sharp worked in the sheet metal industry, retiring after 40 plus years. During retirement he enjoyed volunteering with his church, traveling, woodwork, and gardening. He was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pat Sharp; his son Ron Sharp (Wanda); grandchildren Sarah Kate Pollard, Jason Sharp, Logan McRea, Mariah Stallings (Mark); as well as five great-grandchildren. Siblings, Mauvene Thomas, Estelle Fowler, Alice Todd, and Bob Sharp. Brothers-in-law D.L “Buddy” Massey (Tana), Dan Massey (Carole); son-in Law, Eddie Reed, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Reed; his siblings, Kermit Sharp, Richard Sharp, Martha Pearson, Freda Goodman; and his parents, Irvin Davis and Ruby Coker Sharp.

Pallbearers will be Matt Davidson, CJ Adkins, Coby Adkins, John Todd, Keith Massey, and Logan McRea with honorary pallbearers being members of the Log Rollers Sunday School Class of Faith Baptist Church.

The Sharp family requests memorials be made as donations to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

The Sharp family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

