A memorial service for Mr. Robert “Bobby” Kelly Espey, Jr. will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Williams officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Kelly Espey, Jr., 79, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Bobby sold cars in the Meridian area for many years. He was an outgoing and friendly individual, well suited to make friends everywhere he went. He was a Godly, Christian man, loved to joke around, and loved and respected everyone.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet Espey; his children, Steve Lewis of Mesa, Arizona, Robbie Espey III (Melissa) of Decatur, Scott Espey (Sharon) of Florida, Ken Espey of Alabama, Nikki Espey of Meridian, and Jennifer McMillan (Rick) of Meridian; grandchildren, Dalton Espey (Kasie), Crista Espey, Alexis McMillan, Alyssa Espey, and Blair Espey; two great-grandchildren, Ruger and Wilder; a sister, Sandra Kinney; and their beloved pet, Abby.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Espey; his brother, Billy Espey; and beloved dogs, Bella and Lil’ Bit.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Anderson Regional Medical Center, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and the staff of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. prior to the memorial service.

