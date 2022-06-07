UNION: Services for Mrs. Elapha (Faye) Estes Huddleston, age 93, of Little Rock will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Little Rock. Bro. Wayne Edwards and Bro. Andrew Black will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Elapha (Faye) Estes Huddleston was born Nov. 11, 1928 and died June 4, 2022. She was married to DQ Huddleston for 73 years. They married on Feb 12, 1949 and Faye graduated that year. Education was important—Faye’s grandparents were German immigrants, who started the Witte school in the Beulah community, which later consolidated into Beulah Hubbard and finally to Newton County. DQ’s business took them across the US, rearing their three girls along the way. Barbra (now deceased) was born in Georgia. Donna was born back home in Mississippi, and Wynne was born in Texas. They made their home permanent in Little Rock, Mississippi in 1965, but loved vacationing in the Smoky Mountains. Faye’s hobbies were reading, making ceramics, working in the garden, preserving vegetables, and bird watching. She was an immaculate housekeeper, talented seamstress who made cheerleading and majorette outfits, bridesmaid dresses for her daughters and their friends who had no one to sew for them. She was also a great cook. Our favorites were her sweet potato pie, chocolate pudding pie topped with perfect meringue, dressing and tomato gravy. She instilled in her children and grandchildren a strong work ethic and Christian values.

She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and Sunday School teacher. She believed in the power of prayer. Even after she was disabled she tried to get up with her walker to tend her house and take care of the family she loved so much. God took her after only one hard day of suffering from pancreatic cancer. She was with her loving husband until her last breath.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois Estes, her brothers, Dewey Estes and Denver (Hamp) Estes; sister, Janiece Rigdon, and daughter, Barbra Lynch.

Survivors are son-in-law, Danny Lynch; daughters, Donna Smith (Mike) and Wynne Alexander; five grandsons, Keith Joyner (Brandy), Ryan Smith, Josh Smith (Jessie), Jake Alexander (Flavia) and Nick Alexander (Traci) and four step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Keith Joyner, Ryan Smith, Josh Smith, Jake Alexander, Nick Alexander and Zach Joyner

Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Joyner and Jude Alexander

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net