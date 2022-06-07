Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season

MIAMI (KOLD News 13) - Ole Miss battered Arizona 22-6 Monday night to win the Coral Gables Regional and end the Wildcats’ season.

Ole Miss advanced to face Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The Eagles beat LSU 8-7 earlier Monday to move on.

Most of the damage came from the long ball Monday, with the Rebels hitting five home runs and the Wildcats three.

The game was tied at 5-all after the fourth inning, but Ole Miss put it away with five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth.

Ole Miss’ Tim Elko was a beast, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, three home runs and six runs scored. Teammate Peyton Chatagnier added six RBIs and Kemp Alderman had five RBIs.

Blake Paugh had two home runs and three RBIs for Arizona while teammate Tanner O’Tremba had two RBIs and a homer.

Arizona used seven pitchers in the game and all seven gave up at least one run.

Coral Gables Regional Schedule

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Miami 11, Canisius 6



Game 2: Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4

Sunday, June 5

Game 3: Arizona 7, Canisius 5 (Canisius eliminated)



Game 4: Ole Miss 2, Miami 1



Game 5: Arizona 4, Miami 3 (Miami eliminated)

Monday, June 6

Game 6: Ole Miss 22, Arizona 6 (Arizona eliminated)



Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.