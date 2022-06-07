Portion of 8th Street to close for repaving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A large portion of one of the busiest roads in the city is going to be closed for several days. Meridian’s 8th Street, from 26th Avenue to 49th Avenue, will be closed for three days so crews can repave it.

The closure is Wednesday through Friday, June 8-10.

The project was approved earlier this year and will cost an estimated $1.5 million.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.