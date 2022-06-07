Advertisement

Portion of 8th Street to close for repaving

Meridian’s 8th Street, from 26th Avenue to 49th Avenue, will be closed for three days so crews...
Meridian’s 8th Street, from 26th Avenue to 49th Avenue, will be closed for three days so crews can repave it.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A large portion of one of the busiest roads in the city is going to be closed for several days. Meridian’s 8th Street, from 26th Avenue to 49th Avenue, will be closed for three days so crews can repave it.

The closure is Wednesday through Friday, June 8-10.

The project was approved earlier this year and will cost an estimated $1.5 million.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi
U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet...
Navy pilot killed in fighter jet crash in desert

Latest News

Court documents state Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria, but living in Dallas, Texas; and Susan...
Two plead guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy in Nigerian fraud scheme
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
An RF-4C Phantom II Aircraft that was flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit is being brought...
Aircraft flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit returns home
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases