Funeral services for R.O. Grogan, Jr. will be held Friday, June 10, 2022

Mr. R.O. Grogan, Jr., age 77, of Meridian passed away peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He was an avid antique car restorer.

Raymond served the citizens of Meridian for 30 years with the Police Department retiring in 1997 as the patrol Major.

After retiring from the Meridian Police Department, he went fishing one time and said he was caught up on that. Shortly after that fishing trip he went back to work now with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from the Sheriff’s Department with 22 years of service.

He served 13 years in the Army National Guard as a medic.

Survivors include his children, Leticia Marlow and Neal Grogan (Melissa); grandchildren, Payton Grogan, Morgan Marlow, and Mason Grogan; sisters, Rita Crane and Mavis Crane; sister-in-law, Glenda White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife, Gloria McCall Grogan and mother, Eileen Pogue Grogan.

Pallbearers will be Neal Grogan, Van White, Brad White, Boomer White, Gafford White, and Mason Grogan.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

