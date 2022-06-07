Advertisement

R.O. Grogan, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Funeral services for R.O. Grogan, Jr. will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 1:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Harrell officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. R.O. Grogan, Jr., age 77, of Meridian passed away peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He was an avid antique car restorer.

Raymond served the citizens of Meridian for 30 years with the Police Department retiring in 1997 as the patrol Major.

After retiring from the Meridian Police Department, he went fishing one time and said he was caught up on that. Shortly after that fishing trip he went back to work now with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from the Sheriff’s Department with 22 years of service.

He served 13 years in the Army National Guard as a medic.

Survivors include his children, Leticia Marlow and Neal Grogan (Melissa); grandchildren, Payton Grogan, Morgan Marlow, and Mason Grogan; sisters, Rita Crane and Mavis Crane; sister-in-law, Glenda White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife, Gloria McCall Grogan and mother, Eileen Pogue Grogan.

Pallbearers will be Neal Grogan, Van White, Brad White, Boomer White, Gafford White, and Mason Grogan.

Online condolences can be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

