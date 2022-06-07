Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Hinds Co. man

Morris Griffin
Morris Griffin(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hinds County man.

Morris Griffin, of Terry, is described as a white man around five feet, ten inches tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

On Monday, June 6, Griffin was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Dry Grove Road, walking in an unknown direction in Hinds County. He was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, blue jeans, and tan loafers.

Family members say Griffin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Griffin’s whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 352-1521.

