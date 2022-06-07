Two plead guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy in Nigerian fraud scheme

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people charged in a Nigerian fraud scheme pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

Court documents state Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria, but living in Dallas, Texas; and Susan Johns, 55, of Bothwell, Washington, admitted conspiring with each other and other people to defraud American citizens by transferring bank account information, personally identifiable information, and other access devices to create and transfer fraudulent loans and perpetrate other forms of theft, resulting in the fraudulent transfer of hundreds of thousands of dollars both internally within the United States as well as to locations abroad, including Canada and Nigeria.

The government said many of the victims of the fraud were romance scheme victims, where fraudsters conceal their true identities and trick innocent victims into either sending money or allowing the fraudsters to use their bank account to move fraudulently obtained money.

“The United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Mississippi will prosecute those who prey upon American citizens by fraud and deceit. The efforts of Homeland Security Investigations led to this prosecution and we are grateful.”

“Perpetrators of fraud and romance schemes are using technology to their advantage to target new audiences and cause devastating financial impacts on unsuspecting victims. HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners are committed to investigating fraud and protecting our citizens from the damage that can occur when our personal information falls into the wrong hands.”

Onoetivi and Johns will be sentenced Sept. 6, 2022, in Natchez. They each face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The U.S> attorney said the convictions are the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section assisted with preparation of the case.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.