Two plead guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy in Nigerian fraud scheme
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people charged in a Nigerian fraud scheme pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.
Court documents state Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria, but living in Dallas, Texas; and Susan Johns, 55, of Bothwell, Washington, admitted conspiring with each other and other people to defraud American citizens by transferring bank account information, personally identifiable information, and other access devices to create and transfer fraudulent loans and perpetrate other forms of theft, resulting in the fraudulent transfer of hundreds of thousands of dollars both internally within the United States as well as to locations abroad, including Canada and Nigeria.
The government said many of the victims of the fraud were romance scheme victims, where fraudsters conceal their true identities and trick innocent victims into either sending money or allowing the fraudsters to use their bank account to move fraudulently obtained money.
Onoetivi and Johns will be sentenced Sept. 6, 2022, in Natchez. They each face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The U.S> attorney said the convictions are the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section assisted with preparation of the case.
