USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tight game between the University of Southern Mississippi and Louisiana State University during the final hour of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Championship.

Southern Miss will advance to a super regional after an 8-7 win over LSU.

This will be USM’s first time advancing to a super regional since 2009 when Corky Palmer was coaching.

This will also be the first time in program history they will host a super regional.

USM will face off against Ole Miss, who beat Arizona, 22-6, to win the Coral Gables Regional Monday night.

They are expected to play on Friday and Saturday at Pete Taylor Park, as well as Sunday if necessary. The game times have yet to be determined.

A short conference was held after the game. You can watch the conference below or on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.