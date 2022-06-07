Advertisement

World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day

World Games 2022
World Games 2022
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games has announced that for a limited time fans can purchase a World Games Day Pass to attend as many competitions as they like during a single day for just $35.00.

For example on July 9 fans with a pass can attend any of the day’s competitions, including drone racing at Protective Stadium, archery at Avondale Park, lacrosse presented by Premier Lacrosse League at UAB PNC Field, sumo at Boutwell Auditorium, softball presented by Medical Properties Trust at the Hoover Met, and bowling and DanceSport at the BJCC.

“Fans with a Day Pass can see as many exciting competitions in a single day as they want. And with our Ride the Line system, they can get free rides to most venues,” said TWG 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “The World Games 2022 is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch amazing sports and athletes in-person, and we want to be able to offer that opportunity to as many as possible. That’s the idea behind the $35 Day Pass,”

Day Passes are available until June 30 at www.twg2022.com, where a schedule of all sports competitions is also available.

For more information about the free Ride the Line system, visit www.twg2022.com/ride.

