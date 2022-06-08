2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two mothers are in custody in Jones County after their newborn children tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Child Protective Services forwarded referral packets to both 24-year-old Kelly Baldridge, of Ellisville, and 24-year-old Summer Myrick, of Laurel, after the births of their children. Baldridge gave birth to one child while Myrick gave birth to twins.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says all three babies tested positive for meth in their systems, and they’re all currently in CPS protective custody.

Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn baby who tested for meth in its system. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“If parents continue to expose their kids to drugs, then we will come for you,” said JCSD Criminal Investigations Division Investigator, Sgt. J.D. Carter. “The pity party is over when I’m knocking on your door.”

Both mothers were arrested, with Baldridge being charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn baby, while Myrick was charged with two counts of child abuse involving her twin newborns.

“There is absolutely no excuse for these babies to be born with illegal narcotics in their systems. We have zero-tolerance for this type of criminal behavior,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It is so sickening to imagine what these babies are going through with methamphetamine in their tiny bodies. God help them.”

Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was charged with two counts of child abuse involving her twin newborns who tested positive for meth in their systems. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Chancellor says the mothers’ will make their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

