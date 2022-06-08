Anderson Regional Health System offers Nurse Residency Program to new nurses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New nurses are getting an opportunity to ease their transition from school to work-life in a new program with Anderson Regional Health System. Anderson is now offering a Nurse Residency Program for new nurses.

It’s a 12-month program for graduate nurses or licensed registered nurses with less than one year of experience. Nurses in the program transition into the clinical setting through classroom learning, simulations, and clinical orientations.

Chief Nursing Officer Wes Garrison said he wanted to bring the program to Anderson so that new nurses can feel the comfort of learning from nurses on the floor and one another while having an understanding of what it takes to work in the professional work environment.

“It’s the best practice that a lot of hospitals across the country are using because they have all seen just as we’re seeing that transition from the class time to the professional work environment is a difficult one for a new nurse and we as a hospital are invested into their success. If they’re successful, we will be successful. We want to make that transition a smooth one,” said Garrison.

One nurse in the program said she chose the program because she was a student intern at Anderson and the transition from Meridian Community College to the hospital was an easy one.

”It gives you that year of training and there’s not a lot of places that will be patient with you and hold your hand, especially in this fast-paced environment that this is, is being a nurse. So I’m very proud that someone can hold my hand and say hey I’m going to make sure you’re taken care of. I’m going to make sure you’re properly trained to prevent those errors and really help out patients in the healthcare world,” said nurse Gabrielle Jones.

Garrison said he highly encourages students in nursing school to talk to the hospital’s recruiters for more information about the program.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.