Advertisement

Anderson Regional Health System offers Nurse Residency Program to new nurses

New nurses are getting an opportunity to ease their transition from school to work-life in a...
New nurses are getting an opportunity to ease their transition from school to work-life in a new program(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New nurses are getting an opportunity to ease their transition from school to work-life in a new program with Anderson Regional Health System. Anderson is now offering a Nurse Residency Program for new nurses.

It’s a 12-month program for graduate nurses or licensed registered nurses with less than one year of experience. Nurses in the program transition into the clinical setting through classroom learning, simulations, and clinical orientations.

Chief Nursing Officer Wes Garrison said he wanted to bring the program to Anderson so that new nurses can feel the comfort of learning from nurses on the floor and one another while having an understanding of what it takes to work in the professional work environment.

“It’s the best practice that a lot of hospitals across the country are using because they have all seen just as we’re seeing that transition from the class time to the professional work environment is a difficult one for a new nurse and we as a hospital are invested into their success. If they’re successful,  we will be successful. We want to make that transition a smooth one,” said Garrison.

One nurse in the program said she chose the program because she was a student intern at Anderson and the transition from Meridian Community College to the hospital was an easy one.

”It gives you that year of training and there’s not a lot of places that will be patient with you and hold your hand, especially in this fast-paced environment that this is, is being a nurse. So I’m very proud that someone can hold my hand and say hey I’m going to make sure you’re taken care of. I’m going to make sure you’re properly trained to prevent those errors and really help out patients in the healthcare world,” said nurse Gabrielle Jones.

Garrison said he highly encourages students in nursing school to talk to the hospital’s recruiters for more information about the program.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Congressional candidate Michael Cassidy (left) Wednesday challenged incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael...
Cassidy challenges Guest to debate
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases