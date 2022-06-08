Advertisement

AP: Johnny DuPree projected to be Democratic nominee for Miss. District 4

AP: Johnny DuPree projected to be Democratic nominee for Miss. District 4
AP: Johnny DuPree projected to be Democratic nominee for Miss. District 4
By WDAM Staff and Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Associated Press has called the election in favor of Johnny DuPree as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

The Associated Press made the call around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the unofficial election results, Dupree was leading in the polls by a significant margin over David Sellers.

Dupree’s candidate profile reads he was born in Fort Benning, GA, and moved to Hattiesburg as a child. He later graduated from Jones County Junior College before going on to study at the University of Southern Mississippi to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and Jackson State Univerity to his PH.D.

He served as mayor of Hattiesburg for four terms and is a former Forrest County supervisor and Hattiesburg Public School District trustee.

As the Democratic nominee, DuPree will be up for election in the general election, which is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Republic voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls in three weeks after a close...
Palazzo, Ezell head to runoff for 4th Congressional District Republican nomination
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
Meridian’s 8th Street, from 26th Avenue to 49th Avenue, will be closed for three days so crews...
Portion of 8th Street to close for repaving
Meridian's CAO, Tim Miller, announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting he is retiring,...
Council chooses leadership, CAO to retire